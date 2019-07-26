Rockshel owner wants Cashel plant ‘back on track’ - Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry has moved to clarify the current status of the Rockshel Life Sciences plant on the Cahir road in Cashel.

Hopes were high last year that up to 200 jobs would be created for local people in the 3,700sqm plant, producing nutritional, herbal and health products.

In a statement, Deputy Lowry stated: “The manufacturing plant and laboratory facility on the Cork Road in Cashel is wholly owned by Rockshel Life Science and has the backing of Enterprise Ireland.

“Significant investment has gone into the upgrading of the manufacturing plant and the laboratory bringing it to a state of the art standard.

“The manufacturing equipment is in place, calibrated and serviced.

“Manufacturing and quality systems are in place and currently being finalised in preparation for production.

“The manufacturing plant is registered by the HSE as a food business facility to carry out specific activities for example preparation of blister packs and HDPE (high density polyethylene containers).

The business, sales and marketing and distribution plans are complete.

“There is a fully researched long term forecast in place with an initial 44 products.

“There are several distributors in discussion for Ireland, UK, Europe and the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

“The main Rockshel Life Science investor decided to pursue another unexpected opportunity in his home region which has in turn delayed the overall project plan.

Due to the unforeseen obstacles met in the project plan, this has delayed the original employment target of 50 jobs within the initial timeframe. There were 18 full time positions in place which had to be subsequently adjusted. This is not unusual in the set up of a new facility

“The owner of the site is working with other parties to try and provide the necessary conditions to get the plant back on track,” concluded Deputy Lowry.