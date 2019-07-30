50 years on Tipperary gets ready to celebrate 'Woodstock'

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in Kilcash Community Centre on Friday, August 16 at 8pm with renowned musicians Breege Phelan and Will McLellan.

Their musical trip to that era will include the songs of Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Edith Piaf, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, Iris DeMent, Jefferson Airplane, Imelda May and many more.

Tickets are €15 and includes tea, coffee and cakes in vintage tearoom settings and you can bring your own bottle.

Artist Mia Carney is hosting the night and will add her own magical touch to the venue.

Advance booking advised as tickets are selling fast.

To book Telephone Mia: 086-845 1833 or Breege: 087-121 3830.