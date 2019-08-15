Roscrea's Nicole Drought to drive iconic Guinness F1 car at Mondello this weekend 

Ireland's top female racing driver Nicole Drought will drive a Formula One car this weekend at Mondello Park.

The Roscrea racer gets this incredible chance due to the generosity of US-based Irish expat John Campion.

Mr Campion added the iconic Guinness liveried March 811 to his impressive CJJ Motorsport collection last year and has flown the car back to Ireland for the Mondello Historic Festival this weekend. The car will also be joined at Mondello Park by Derek Daly, who drove the car in the 1981 Formula One World Championship.

The car will also be driven at Mondello Park by F3 drivers James Roe Jnr and Jordan Dempsey, both of whom are supported by John Campion in their respective campaigns.

Nicole Drought, who currently leads Class A of the Endurance Trial Championship, and won a UK C1 Endurance race at Anglesey earlier this year, is understandably excited about this opportunity.

Nicole said: " I am so excited to be given this opportunity and cannot thank John and Suzanne Campion enough for their generosity. The opportunity to experience a Formula 1 car is incredible, and even more so to do it at Mondello Park."

John Campion said: "Formula Female are doing a great job with their efforts to encourage women into motorsport. I am delighted to support them and it is awesome that Nicole is going to drive the March this weekend!"

The Mondello Park Historic Festival takes place this weekend, with classic car and bike racing, live music and of course a Formula One demonstration. For more information and tickets, see mondello.ie