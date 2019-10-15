People asked to avoid Limerick hospital due to high number of patients

UL Hospitals Group is urging members of the public to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) today, Tuesday, October 15.

The hospital is managing high volumes of patients that have arisen due to a busy 48-72 hours in the Emergency Department.

According to Trolley Watch, there are 80 people waiting on beds in Limerick, with four in Nenagh hospital.

"We apologise to those patients who are experiencing lengthy waits for beds, and we would like to reassure them, and their families, that we are working to alleviate the situation," said a spokesperson.

They said that ULH Group was appropriately transferring patients to other hospitals in its group and was working with Mid-West Community Healthcare to access appropriate beds within the community.

"All patients are receiving expert medical care and every effort is being made to make their stay as comfortable as possible," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, ULHG is urging people to consider all available care options and not attend the ED at UHL unless absolutely necessary as it is crucial that the ED be kept for emergencies only.

People may attend a GP or out-of-hours GP service for referral to an Assessment Unit the following day if required. Local Injury Units (LIUs) are open at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm every day) and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

If you are seriously injured or ill, or are worried that your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.