RCDC meeting deferred from Halloween night to Thursday, November 28

Due to the Halloween festivities RCDC’s meeting to discuss the Dean Maxwell Home is being deferred from this Thursday night, October 31, to Thursday, November 28.

Individuals, clubs and community groups are requested to arrange for large numbers to attend on the evening of November 28 at 8pm in the Muintir na Tire Hall.

RCDC has invited all the local TDs of the constituency to hear what specific supports they can offer the community to ensure that the long term stay facility offered by the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home Unit continues for the people of Roscrea and surrounding municipal district.

This facility may cease to be offered to the people of Roscrea and district, who may seek to enter into same at the Dean Maxwell Home post 2021, says RCDC chairman John Lupton. “Thus a facility which existed in Roscrea for over 40 years and which was simply known and lauded as Dean Maxwell will no longer exist in Roscrea after 2021.

“While the town is assured that the facility will continue, it will not from 2021 take on any new long term stay residents.” RCDC states that if this happens, “then that facility will be gone forever.” RCDC is urging the people of Roscrea to mobilise and prevent the loss of such a valuable facility to the town.