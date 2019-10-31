Tipperary school holds very successful careers exhibition

Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule hosted a very successful careers exhibition organised by guidance counsellor Ms Joan Costigan and Ms Siobhan Quinn. There were 31 exhibitors present.

All of the major universities and Institutes of Technology were present, including representatives of the Gardai and Defence Forces along with Colleges of Further Education, as well as student support services AIB, Credit Union.

At the DCU display - Paddy Gaynor, David Hayes, Aaron Ryan, Margaret Brierty (DCU), Eoghan Fitzgerald, Matt McCormack and Sean Prendergast

Information on a broad range of apprenticeships and post Leaving Certificate courses was also available.

The event was attended by school students, their parents and students from neighbouring schools, their guidance counsellors and principals.

At the Maynooth University display - Chloe Dempsey, Cillian White, Margaret Madden (M.U.), Fionnuala Finegan (M.U.), Caroline Meehan and Kateryna Novikova

Students were given the opportunity and the time to speak personally to representatives of all the major Irish colleges on their very own doorstep.

Students appreciated not having to travel and not being overwhelmed by the numbers attending a large national event.

This is our fourth year to host this event and it has gone from strength to strength.

At the AIB stand - Eoghan O'Brien, James Lawless, Sean Kiely (AIB), Lili Polla and Alessandra Medici

At this event Ms Costigan takes the opportunity to arrange follow up visits to Scoil Ruáin by the colleges prior to the first of February which is the closing date for CAO applications.

Qualifax (the National Learners Database) features this event on their national annual calendar.

Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule take pride in organising this prestigious event, but of course this just does not happen without the support of staff and great teamwork by the whole school community.