Hotel Minella to host annual South Tipperary Hospice concert on Friday night

The annual gala concert to support South Tipperary Hospice takes place on Friday November 15 in Hotel Minella, Clonmel.

The concert promises to be a wonderful evening of music and features The Emerald Tenors and the Clonmel Concert Band with soloists Andrea Ruth Houlihan and Emmet Donlan.

The Emerald Tenors are the newest tenor trio sensation. After a wonderful night at Clonacody House last summer, where the trio enthralled audiences with their great collection of songs, stories and harmonies, the singing trio are making a very welcome return to the Premier County.

The Emerald Tenors consist of Limerick’s Derek Moloney, no stanger to visitors to Thomond Park; Dublin’s Morgan Crowley, a busy bee with many strings to his bow including acting and composing, as well as great vocal dexterity; and Derek Ryan, no stranger to these parts and delighted to be involved once again with the annual fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice.The inestimable Mary Rose McNally will tinkle the ivories along with the extraordinary talents of Karen Hickey on violin.Tickets at €20 each are available from Marian’s, O’Connell Street, Clonmel, tel. (052) 6123813.

