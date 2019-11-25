Hospitals serving Tipperary have huge numbers on trolleys

A total of 85 patients are without beds in University Hospital Limerick this morning, with a further 24 waiting on a bed at South Tipperary General Hospital.

There were two people waiting on trolleys in Nenagh Hospital

The figure in Limerick is the highest ever recorded for a hospital on a single day.

The previous record was 82, set in October 2019, also in University Hospital Limerick.

Other hospitals serving the Premier County showed 26 in University Hospital Waterford; 26 in St Luke's in Kilkenny; 14 in Portiuncla, Ballinasloe; annd two each in Tullamore and Portlaoise.

University Hospital Limerick Group issued a statement on the crisis urging members of the public to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick this Monday.

They said that the hospital wasmanaging high volumes of patients that have arisen due to a busy 48-72 hours in the Emergency Department.

"We apologise to those patients who are experiencing lengthy waits for beds, and we would like to reassure them, and their families, that we are working to alleviate the situation," they sad.

The group revealed that it had reduced its elective surgical activity as it was prioritising emergency admissions.

"We are appropriately transferring patients to other hospitals in our group and are working with HSE MidWest Community Healthcare to access appropriate beds within the community. All patients are receiving expert medical care and every effort is being made to make their stay as comfortable as possible," they said.

Meanwhile, UHL Group urged people to consider all available care options and not attend the ED at UHL unless absolutely necessary as it was crucial that the ED be kept for emergencies only.

People may attend a GP or out-of-hours GP service for referral to an Assessment Unit the following day if required. Local Injury Units (LIUs) are open at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm every day) and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill, or are worried that your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.