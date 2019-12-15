Tipperary gardai appeal for public's help in investigation into serious incident in Clonmel

Gardai in Clonmel are investigating the circumstances surrounding the report of a serious incident that occurred in the vicinity of Boherduff, Clonmel on the morning of December 8, 2019 between 2.30am and 4.00am.

Request for public assistance for anyone who observed any activity in the Prior Park Road, Fethard Road, Boherduff, North View Close area during this time to contact Clonmel Garda Station.