Revealed: The top stories of 2019 on tipperarylive.ie

Ant McPartlin, adverse weather conditions, a grandmother winning a fortune on Winning Streak as well as election coverage were among the stories that got readers of tipperarylive.ie clicking this year. The former home of singer Una Healy going on to the market, an appeal to help a Tipperary woman wishing to finish her dream house following the death of her husband, tragic events, court and crime also got readers talking during the year.

And they were just some of the top stories on tipperarylive.ie in what has been a bumper year for the website. In total throughout the year, over 4 million users logged on to tipperarylive.ie

While the bulk of the website’s users came from Ireland, the Tipperary diaspora also accounted for a sizeable chunk of readers. A total of 10% of readers came from the UK while 7% visited from the US.

Australia, France and Canada also featured prominently in the listings and readers kept in touch when on their holidays too - 27,000 users logged in from Spain this year. We even had readers from far flung places such as India and South Africa.

The top story for the entire year was advice on whether you could gift your daughter cash for her house deposit without being taxed while good fortune on Winning Streak, a powerful storm hitting Tipperary and Ant McPartlin posing for photos in the county also attracted top attention.



A grandmother from County Tipperary won a fortune on the National Lottery’s Winning Streak gameshow on RTÉ One.

Cashel's Ann Skeffington, who is now €40,000 richer, had been harbouring a secret for most of the week. She knew her scratch card with three stars was in the final 100 for the Winning Streak draw as a National Lottery official called her during the week to confirm her address. However, Ann kept the secret from everyone including her husband and children as she said that “if my name doesn’t come out, then it will just be me who is disappointed."

Never let anyone say people aren’t interested in politics, the Tipperarylive liveblog from the 2019 local elections generated over 36,000 page views alone.



The top 10 stories from 2019 for the Tipperarylive were :



“It’s been an incredibly successful year for tipperarylive.ie,” editors Anne O'Grady and Michael Heverin said this week. “Tipperary people at home and abroad are always keen to keep up with the latest local news and they know that tipperarylive.ie delivers accurate news as it happens. We have a number of exciting developments in the new year and we are very much looking forward to 2020."