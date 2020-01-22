€50m in new funding for Irish SME’s

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) has launched new funding for Irish SMEs with a €50m equipment, machinery and vehicle programme through specialist SME lender Capitalflow.

Capitalflow is a recently established non-bank finance provider and will act as on-lender of €50m provided by the SBCI to provide Irish SMEs with lower-cost funding for new and used equipment, machinery and vehicles funded by Leasing or Hire Purchase products.

The new products are available immediately with further details at www.sbci.gov.ie and www.capitaflow.ie

Speaking about the announcement, Paschal Donohoe TD, Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform said: “I welcome this announcement from the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, of a new €50 million funding facility for Irish SMEs. It is particularly noteworthy that SBCI is doing this through a new on-lending partner, Capitalflow, as expanding the distribution of credit will help SMEs to access the funds they need at the right time to enable them to grow their businesses, increase employment and ensure they are more resilient for the future”.

Nick Ashmore, Chief Executive at SBCI said: “The SBCI are looking forward to working with Capitalflow as a new on-lending partner to deliver on this €50 million loan to Irish businesses. This fund will help promote competition in the SME funding market and deliver on the SBCI’s objective in bringing cheaper and more accessible funds to Irish businesses.”

Ronan Horgan, CEO at Capitalflow said: “We established Capitalflow to become the Leading Specialist SME Lender in the Irish Market. To date, we have advanced over €450 million in facilities to a range of businesses across Ireland. This new €50 million facility with the SBCI is another milestone in our journey, as it allows us to build deep, long-lasting relationships with many new Irish SMEs”