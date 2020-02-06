Tipperary man bidding to reach final of Best New Act competition at comedy festival

A Clonmelman is in the shake-up for a place in the Best New Act Competition Final at the Bray Comedy Festival.

25 year-old Rob Flynn is vying with five other wildcard acts for a place in the final, which takes place during the Bray festival, which runs from next Wednesday (February 12) until the following Sunday.

The online vote closes at midnight tomorrow, Friday.

Rob works in marketing at the price comparison and switching site Bonkers.ie in Ballsbridge, Dublin, and performs his comedy routine as a hobby.

"There's great scope in Dublin for new acts to hone their material", says Rob, son of Joan and Tom Flynn, Western Road, Clonmel.

"There are great opportunities up here".

He gigs regularly at The Comedy Gold Club, run by Emily O'Callaghan; and The International Comedy Club, run by Aidan Bishop in the International Bar. This is held in the same room as the famous Comedy Cellar, founded by Ardal O'Hanlon, Barry Murphy and Kevin Gildea.

He also performs at open mics in Dublin including K.O. Comedy and Camden Comedy, organised by Danay Kidane.

K.O. Comedy is run by Tarik Burns, with whom Rob performed performed a split show at last year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Rob says his act includes surreal material, with stories about his childhood and growing up.

"It's storytelling comedy with surrealism and absurdism", he says.

"I take everyday scenarios and real-life situations and distort them so that they're funny and humorous. It's an attempt to try and understand real-life and come to terms with adulthood".

His Twitter handle is @PureFlynn and his Instagram account is flynnstaagraam

Rob is grateful to Adam Burke for organising the Best New Act Competition at the Bray Festival, which he says gives aspiring comedians both a platform on which to perform and the chance to progress.

To vote for Rob log onto http://www.easypolls.net/poll.html?p=5e34427fe4b0bd55452c6849

