Annual cycle in Tipperary will honour Sarah Dillon's memory

On Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 1 a group of leisure cyclists will gather at the Clonmel Park Hotel to embark on a two-day cycle to honour the memory of beautiful Sarah Dillon, who passed away suddenly in April 2014, aged just 9 years.

This cycle is organised each year as a training spin for the annual Tour de Munster Cycle (www.tourdemunster.com), which is celebrating its 20th year this year and takes place from August 6-9.

Then, 150 cyclists will complete a four-day, 640 kms tour through Munster to raise vital funding for the six Munster county branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Sarah, along with her parents Trish and Brian, have been an integral part of both events and Paul Sheridan, organiser of Tour de Munster said “Sarah has touched so many lives in a very special way that it was only fitting that her beautiful memory should be honoured and remembered, and therefore this cycle weekend is dedicated to her memory”.

An open invitation has been extended to all cycling enthusiasts to join in the cycle on February 29-March 1 and share the journey to honour Sarah’s memory.

People may join this cycle for one or both days.

Day one will see cyclists travel from the Clonmel Park Hotel to Killenaule, Dualla, Cashel, Cahir, Ardfinnan and back via Knocklofty to the Park Hotel.

The two routes on Saturday include a 60 kms and 90 kms cycle.

Day Two will take cyclists to Carrick-on-Suir, through Rathgormack and back to Clonmel in a 65 kms loop, with an option to climb Seskin Hill.

Registration, which begins at 9.15am, is free, and voluntary donations to Down Syndrome Ireland’s Tipperary branch will be gratefully accepted.

Both stages will commence at 10am and all cycling enthusiasts are welcome.

All interested cyclists should check out the Down Syndrome Tipperary Facebook page for cycle routes and further details.

Down Syndrome Ireland Tipperary is a voluntary organisation and its main objective is to ensure that each individual has the opportunity to develop to his/her full potential and ability.

The services provided include speech and language therapy, educational tutoring, fitness and art therapy, literacy and numeracy, dance and yoga classes and opportunities for socialisation and independence, along with a host of supports and resources for members and their families.

This all takes funding and through the support and great work of the cyclists, more people with Down Syndrome will be helped in a practical way.

A huge thanks are extended to all the cyclists and cycling clubs who support the event, as well as The Clonmel Park Hotel, who facilitate Sarah’s Cycle year after year; to the bike marshalls Ireland from the Which Way Now Crew; the volunteers from the Order of Malta ambulance crew, who accompany the cycle on both days; the Gardaí, the Bike Doctor Richie Burke, Sureprint Clonmel, John Kelly and John Hackett photography and all members and friends who come out to support this special event.

Special thanks are extended to Paul Sheridan, Tour de Munster who is pivotal in making this event what it is each year.

Sarah Dillon (pictured above) was so full of life. She loved to dance and was a member of the On Your Toes dance group in Clonmel, winning many trophies for her dancing.

She loved the costumes, the glitz and the sparkle of it all.

Sarah was so proud of herself having mastered the one-handed cartwheel.

She also played football with Clonmel Town Football for All and was a member of the Dolphin Swimming Club, Clonmel.

Sarah had such ability and brought mischief and joy to all who knew her.

Her parents, Trish and Brian are grateful to everyone who helps to organise this special event every year, and to all the cyclists who take part in memory of Sarah - “our angel will never be forgotten”, they say.

