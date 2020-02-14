Tipperary property - beautiful family home in Cappawhite for €240,000

Crossayle, Cappawhite is a four bedroom home on the market for €240,000.

DNG O'Grady Auctioneers are delighted to present the beautifully presented detached residence located approx two km outside Cappawhite village with easy access to Limerick City.

Internally the property is exellently presented with four bedroom (two ensuite) with a large walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

The ground floor benefits from a large sitting room with a feature fireplace with patio doors leading to a large landscaped garden to the rear of the property.

Fibre optic broadband options are also available.

For further details, contact the office on 062 31986.