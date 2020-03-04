Tipperary people invited to information evening on early pregnancy loss

Following the success of last September’s information event on early pregnancy loss, UMHL staff have organised an awareness evening in the next week, focusing on recurrent early pregnancy loss and the medical and psychological supports available.

The free event will take place in the Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick from 7pm to 8.30pm on Monday March 9, and staff will attend to discuss recurrent early pregnancy loss, and the physical and emotional effects that people may experience. There will be time provided for questions, and UMHL staff will have information on the range of support services available for people living with the grief and sadness of early pregnancy loss.

Rita O’Brien, a clinical midwife specialist in bereavement and loss at UMHL, encouraged anyone directly or indirectly affected by early pregnancy loss to attend and find out where they can access support. This evening aims to help parents by exploring the physical and emotional effects that can arise through early pregnancy loss/miscarriage. Although there will be no direct individual counselling available at the event, Ms O’Brien and Marie Hunt will be available and support appointments can be arranged.