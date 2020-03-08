Tipperary councillor says bus users are being left out in the rain

The National Transport Authority has been asked for an update on providing bus shelters at two locations around Nenagh.

Cllr Seamus Morris has written to the authority asking for an update on bus shelters in Kickham street / Banba Square and Stereame.

He pointed out to the NTA that Stereame was supposed to be on a plan for 2019 and he was aware that Tipperary County Council was to update them on the traffic management plan for Kickham Street.

He asked the NTA to inform him whether or not they had received an update from the council.

“We have just had two months of rain and my constituents are getting drenched awaiting buses in Nenagh,” said Cllr Morris.