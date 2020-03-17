PICTURE GALLERY: Tipperary people celebrate St Patrick's Day around the county

Happy St Patrick's Day!

It's a very different St. Patrick's Day this year but let's don the green and fly the flag for the day that's in it. Dress up, dress the kids, the dog and the cat - and send us your pics and videos. Come on everybody!!

Grace Hanly on St Patrick's Day wearing her Irish dancing shoes with the Rock of Cashel in the background. She dances with LADC Studios Petri Doherty Cashel

Caoimhe O Gorman, age 5, from Faugheen Carrick on Suir proud to wear green today

Our virtual parade here in Clonmore, Co Tipperary! Daniel, Faye and Jack Gleeson

Happy first birthday to twin boys Max and Alex McCarthy

Irish cailín Kelsey's first St Patrick's Day

Sixteen month old Arlo looking very dapper in a beautiful green coat for St Patrick's Day