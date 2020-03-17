SLIDESHOW: Celebrating St Patrick's Day in Tipperary

Happy St Patrick's Day!

It's a very different St. Patrick's Day this year but let's don the green and fly the flag for the day that's in it. Dress up, dress the kids, the dog and the cat - and send us your pics and videos. Come on everybody!!

Cael Hanley, Kilfinane wishing his nana Frances O Regan a lovely St Patrick's Day

Oscar and Fionn Hanley Kilfinane aged 5 and 6 wishing their nana Frances O Regan in Tipperary a great day!

Holly Brett Muldowney, age 4, from Mullinahone all dressed up and full of excitement for St Patrick's Day!

Katie, Emma and Daragh Hackett had their own parade in Two Mile Borris

A different St Patrick's Day to say the least. ☘️☘️☘️ but still fun. Happy St.Patricks Day from from seven year old Abbey Farag from Fethard!