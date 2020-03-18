Some silver linings during the Covid-19 outbreak

Amid the uncertainty and apprehension that Covid-19 has veiled the earth in, here are some positive side effects of the virus.

1.The canals in Venice are on lockdown, and the once barren waterways are rife with fish and swan activity.

Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution, Venice canal runs clear https://t.co/GViLgx3Jsh pic.twitter.com/EJeimJfOcI — Global News Trending (@GNewsTrending) March 16, 2020

2. China, the manufacturing hub of the world's pollution levels have dropped since isolation and work from home measures were introduced. This is expected to save a further 77,000 lives alone in China.

Coronavirus: Nasa images show China pollution clear amid slowdown https://t.co/6lebBFS1SG. WE MUST CHANGE- there is still time.

— jann arden (@jannarden) March 16, 2020

3. Irish spirits have not been damaged due to the cancellation of St. Patrick's day. Instead, children have become resourceful in their thinking and directing their own parades at home.

A family in Ireland staged a St. Patrick's Day parade in their backyard, complete with toy cars, trucks and tractors—some carrying hand sanitizer and toilet paper—to celebrate the day, after parades were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/ORFKnbOQR1 pic.twitter.com/7TddbEcUUg — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2020

4.Community spirits are rising as organisations across Ireland lend a helping hand to those who are vulnerable and high risk. People are offering their time and resources to help elderly people who may not be able to venture to shops and pharmacies at the moment.