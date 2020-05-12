Gardai seize €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine at outdoor location in Co. Tipperary 

Gardai seized €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry yesterday (Monday, May 11).

The suspected cocaine was found by gardai from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit as part of their ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mullinahone, Drangan and Ballingarry areas.

A follow-up search was carried out by gardai at a house in Drangan village this afternoon (Tuesday) during which gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50's, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.