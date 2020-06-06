CRIME
Tipperary Gardaí seize cash and drugs during search as part of ongoing investigation
CREDIT: Tipperary Gardaí
Tipperary Gardaí have seized cash and drugs as part of an ongoing investigation.
On Friday at around 7.30pm, as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit searched an address at Cascade Park, Clonmel.
During the course of the search Gardaí located cash and suspected cannabis herb worth €1,200 along with a digital weighing scales.
No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
