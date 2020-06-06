HOUSING

Revealed: Contract tendered for the construction of nine social houses in Tipperary

File photo

Clúid Housing has tendered a construction contract for nine homes in Clonmel, Tipperary Live can reveal. 

The housing association is seeking tenders from suitably qualified works contractors for the construction of nine single storey dwellings, with ancillary landscape and site works at Glenconnor Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. 

The contract involves construction work for multi-dwelling buildings and individual houses.

Bidders have until noon on June 12 of this year to make their application. 