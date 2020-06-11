Gardai arrest second man in investigation into seizure of €60,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Tipperary last month

Gardaí have arrested a second person in relation to the seizure of €60,000 of suspected cocaine at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry on May 11.

As part of the investigation, gardaí from Clonmel executed a search warrant this morning (Thursday, June 11) at a house in Drangan and arrested a man, aged in his 20s. During this search, gardaí also seized a small amount of cocaine and a weighing scales.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Clonmel Garda Station.