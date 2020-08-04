Tipperary TD demands action to be taken to retain Aer Lingus jobs



Tipperary TD Deputy Marin Browne has called on the government to act to ensure the retention of jobs at Aer Lingus as the crisis facing the company escalates.

“When Aer Lingus announced that it plans to cut 500 jobs – which it is in consultation with the unions on - I submitted a question to the Tánaiste and Minster for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, asking him what actions he is taking to support the airline and its workers.

“Unfortunately in his response, Minister Varakdar said that he hadn’t directly contacted the company on the matter.

“This is a disappointing development, given the serious implications that job losses at the company will have on Tipperary and the Mid West Region in general.

The situation is now even more serious, given that the company last week announced that it is reviewing its Shannon and Cork operations.

“The implications of this will be disastrous for the region, and the government must act to ensure that as many of the jobs which so many families in Tipperary and further afield rely on are retained.

“I have also written to the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and the Tánaiste to resolve an issue whereby some workers are no longer getting their social protection documents signed by the company.

“Because of this, workers are going without. It is an appalling way to treat workers, and I have called on the government to act quickly to ensure that workers and their families are supported properly during this difficult time, and that all is done to ensure they have jobs to return to.

“For any employee with concerns, the Workplace Relations Commission provides information relating to employment entitlements/obligations and industrial relations matters through a telephone service manned by experienced Information Officers. The service may be contacted at Lo-call: 1890 80 80 90 and at 059 917 89 90. Further information on employment rights generally can also be accessed at the WRC’s website https://www.workplacerelations.ie/en”.

Tipperary Lotto player has one week to claim prize