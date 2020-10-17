New lights on Tipperary footpath and cycle lane to be installed soon

Funding of €165,000 has been approved for public lights on the popular cycle lane and walkway between the Cahir Road Roundabout and the Heywood Road on the Clonmel bypass.

Tipperary County Council has received funding from the Active Travel Allocations, the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to instal 42 public lights.

The contract for the work, which will commence on the 1.5km stretch this month, has been awarded to SSE Airtricity.

The installation phase is expected to take six weeks.

Cllr Michael Murphy says “it’s an excellent outdoor amenity.

“Unfortunately it has been underutilised during the winter months due to a safety issue arising from the lack of public lighting.

“That will now change.”

