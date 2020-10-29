Gardaí renew witness appeal in relation to death of man in Tipperary house fire

Gardaí investigating the death on a man aged in his 30s in a house fire in Tipperary Town Co. Tipperary on Tuesday have renewing their appeal for witnesses.

At around 5am, Gardaí in Tipperary Town received a report of a house fire at St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by the Fire Services.

The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was discovered inside the home. No other person was injured as a result of the fire. The scene of the fire has since been examined and a post mortem was carried out.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstance of this incident but are not treating the fire as malicious at this time.

They are again appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire or anyone who has any information to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on (062) 80670.