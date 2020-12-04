Mayor's Fund will support the less well-off in the Clonmel district at Christmas

The Mayor of Clonmel Siobhán Ambrose is appealing to the people of the district to give what they can to this year’s Mayor’s Fund in order to make it a brighter Christmas for those most in need in the community.

“People are busy preparing to celebrate this time with their families and loved ones,” says Cllr Ambrose.

“This year, however, the impact of Covid-19 on people’s health, lifestyles and livelihoods has resulted in a greater number of people in our community struggling to meet the additional costs associated with providing for themselves, their family and their loved ones at this time.”

All contributions should be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council, Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and marked Mayor’s Fund.

Alternatively, money can also be sent by direct funds transfer as follows:

Mayors Relief Account IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71. BIC BOFIIE2D

All donations will be allocated to nominated local charities within the Clonmel Borough District in time for Christmas.

“Any contribution that you can make to this worthy cause will be greatly appreciated and officially acknowledged,” says Cllr Ambrose.

