Disappointment in Tipperary as ambitious Clonmel projects miss out on government funding

“I am extremely disappointed in the decision of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien not to award Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) grant funding to Clonmel,” stated Siobhán Ambrose, Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, following the announcement today by the minister of URDF grant allocations.

“I have requested a meeting as early as possible with the minister’s office to discuss this decision and to ascertain why Clonmel was turned down,” said the Mayor.

The minister’s URDF call for proposals last year had sought proposals of scale, with a focus on integrated urban developments that combined a number of elements that would support liveability factors.

Cllr Ambrose said that Tipperary County Council’s funding proposal was called Clonmel 2030 – Transformational Regeneration and represented an ambitious, integrated and multi-faceted urban regeneration proposal to improve Clonmel town’s quality of life.

This would mean that it would become an attractive and vibrant place in which people choose to live and work, as well as to invest and to visit.

She stated that the proposal comprised three intrinsically linked development pillars: Kickham Barracks regeneration (Phase two); Clonmel Flights of Discovery tourism proposition; and Public Realm enhancement.

“Clonmel had received a grant of €10.5 million under the terms of the first URDF call for projects involving Kickham Barracks Regeneration (phase one) and the Regional Sports Hub,” said Cllr Ambrose.

“Both of these projects are waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to be relaxed by Government to allow construction to proceed.

“These are the first phase in the process. The current decision is very regrettable because it was important that the Government would have continued to support the council in its continued delivery of all these transformational projects.”

“The Clonmel 2030 – Transformational Regeneration proposal had the potential to transform Clonmel, the largest urban centre in County Tipperary, and which services a catchment population of over 35,000 people, into a re-imagined, dynamic and energetic 21st century town that hosts a vibrant mix of uses, recreation and amenity facilities and creative experiences,” said Cllr Ambrose.

The Mayor continued, “our proposal very clearly aligned with what the URDF call sought and was consistent with the National Planning Framework priority actions and locations and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES).

“The proposal set out a framework for the social, economic and cultural development of Clonmel that would service it for generations to come.

“The council”, stated the Mayor, “in good faith, has since the funding proposal was submitted last year worked up and obtained the formal approval for feasibility plans, master plans and part eight planning for all of the significant projects that make up our transformational vision for the town.

“A number of these were effectively ready to go to site had the URDF funds been delivered”.

In excess of €19 million of match-funding from the county council and its partners was to go towards delivery of the €75 million proposal.

The multi-dimensional partnership transformational proposal had the support of all sectors including public bodies, private sector companies from multinationals to local businesses, and community representative organisations such as C&C Group plc/Bulmers; Limerick Institute of Technology; Tipperary Education and Training Board; Department of Education and Skills; Tipperary Energy Agency; Tipperary Chamber; Tipperary Tourism; Clonmel town centre traders and South Tipperary Arts Centre.

“Clonmel 2030 – Transformational Regeneration will remain our development strategy for the town as it is correct one to follow”, stated Cllr. Ambrose.

“The other members of the Borough District and I will continue to seek out all available funding sources to deliver our plans to enable Clonmel play its role in the national strategic objectives for urban, regional and rural development.”

