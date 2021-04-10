Erasmus+ proposals welcome from education, youth and sports groups in Tipperary

Léargas, Ireland’s national agency for the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme, is calling on individuals and organisations in Tipperary to submit project proposals for the new 2021 programme.

Funding is available to support projects for those in vocational, school or adult education, youth or sports groups, with the first application deadlines due to close in May.

With a renewed focus on social inclusion, the green and digital transitions and promoting young people’s participation in democratic life, the newly opened Erasmus+ 2021-2027 programme will fund flexible learning and cross-country co-operation projects for over 10 million people, of all ages and backgrounds, throughout the European Union.

While travel restrictions continue to limit mobility for European exchange programmes, Léargas are encouraging organisations in Tipperary to take a flexible approach in exploring opportunities for students and young people, educators and teachers, youth workers and sports coaches to connect with other participating groups across Europe.

Lorraine Gilligan, Executive Director of Léargas, says “the Erasmus+ programme offers an incredible opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to explore Europe through exchange and peer-to-peer learning.

“We might think of Erasmus+ as a physical exchange – someone going to work or volunteer or study abroad, and that is a fantastic part of the programme we’re looking forward to welcoming back in the future – but it is also about cooperation and no one needs to get on a plane to make that possible.

“In the past year we’ve supported many projects to move online or reimagine how they bring people from Ireland and other European countries together.

“For many of us, the global pandemic has made our worlds feel very small but beyond our four walls and five-kilometre restrictions, Europe is still there and they’re going through the same thing.

“We have so much to learn from each other.”

Further information about Erasmus+ is available at https://www.leargas.ie

