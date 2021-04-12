EXPLAINER: What's changing in Tipperary as Level 5 restrictions are eased?

Following more than three months of lockdown, Monday sees some easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Tipperary and across the country.

So what has changed?

The strict 5km travel restriction has been relaxed and people can now travel anywhere within Tipperary. Those living near county borders can also travel up to 20km from their home into the neighbouring county.

For the first time this year, two households can meet up with each other outdoors (not in gardens) for social and recreational purposes. However, people are still being urged to observe social distancing and the other public health guidelines when meeting up.

The only exception relates to those who have been vaccinated and who are fully protected from Covid-19. Two vaccinated people are permitted to meet up indoors without the need to wear a mask or observe social distancing.

The phased re-opening of construction also begins today with a focus on residential projects as well as early-learning and childcare projects.

In-class education will also fully resume as an estimated 10,000 additional students will return to classrooms in secondary schools across Tipperary this morning.

While some of the public health restrictions have been eased, most still remain in place.

Indoor events are still not allow and the limits on numbers allowed to attend weddings (6) and funerals (10) have not changed.

Workers are still being encouraged to work from home and there organised events - both indoors and outdoors - are still not permitted.