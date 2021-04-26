Tipperary hoteliers call for detailed roadmap for reopening

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Tipperary and across the country are calling on the Government to clarify this week what the reopening of the sector will look like.

They are also seeking a commitment to specific measures and supports, including inter-county travel that will enable businesses to plan effectively for a safe and sustainable reopening.

Colm Neville, chair of the south east branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) says “with June just over a month away, hotel bookings nationally are at an historic low, currently averaging only 22% for the key months of July and August. It is critical that the Government gives clarity to consumers and businesses as a matter of urgency.

“We are asking the Government to outline a more detailed roadmap for reopening the hotels sector safely, based on clear progress markers for restrictions to be eased in line with public health improvements.

"While we recognise the challenges around public health and supressing Covid that it is facing, the ongoing lack of detail is jeopardising the viability of hotels and guesthouses, as they grapple with the financial and operational commitments required to be ready to reopen after months of prolonged closure.

“Booking levels have never been this low so close to the key summer months, which are a lifebuoy for many businesses for the remainder of the year. Unless this is turned around quickly, there will be serious implications for the recovery of our sector here in Tipperary and elsewhere that could take years to remedy.”

The Irish Hotels Federation is calling for the Government to commit to the following measures to enable hotels and guesthouses reopen safely and sustainably - inter-county travel to be permitted; hotels to be open to all patrons, whether residents or not; capacity to be linked to function room-size for events; outdoor capacity to be linked to space available; plans to be put in place for the easing of restrictions for family gatherings such as weddings and christenings; and an EU Digital Green Certificate to be adopted, and plans to be put in place for other vaccinated international travellers.

For more Tipperary news see Clonmel Lions Club is promoting diabetes awareness in the community