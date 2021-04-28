Tipperary angler scoops prize in national video competition

Christopher Eleker from Mocklerstown, Co Tipperary has been selected as a winner in the Why I Love to Fish national video competition that was held as part of Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) Go Fishing Week.

Christopher filmed his winning video entry from a fishing trip in West Cork in 2019.

Entries were received across Ireland and the videos showed how much people love to fish and how fishing has positively benefitted their lives.

The overall winner is Michael Galvin and his son Cathal from Longford and runners up prizes are awarded to Angela Byrne, Anthony Murnane, Christopher Eleker, Maud Finn and her twin boys and Michael Heron.

Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said “we are delighted to announce the winners of the Why I Love to Fish video competition as part of our Go Fishing Week celebrations.

"We congratulate all of the participants in the competition and in particular our overall winner and five runners-up. The videos embodied nature, a sense of wellbeing and enjoyment and displayed diverse footage of the anglers' favourite fishing locations around Ireland.”

The entries will be shared across all IFI’s social media platforms and YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

The overall winner will receive €100 worth of angling tackle and some of the runners-up are opting for a buoyancy aid as part of their prize.

Go Fishing Week continues until next Monday with webinars, videos, social media content and competitions.

For information on #GoFishingWeek2021 and how to get involved visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/gofishingweek.