All graveyard Masses and Rosaries in Tipperary are off until further notice

A graveyard Mass at Kilmaclugh Cemetery, Fethard. All graveyard Masses in Tipperary are off until further notice.
Graveyard Masses cancelled
All graveyard Masses have been cancelled until further notice.
That means the Mass for all interred in the Old Church Graveyard on this Wednesday, July 7 at 7pm is off.
The Rosary in St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Wednesday 7 July at 6.30pm is also deferred until later in the Summer.
For more information on fostering with Tusla: Check out the online information session on Wednesday, July, 14 from 7pm – 9pm.
