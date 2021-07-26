Joy, Happiness and Sadness - the cycle of life in one Tipperary village

File photo wedding. Last week Seamus White and Ruth Kennedy were married in Doon. Congratulations to the happy couple.
New Baby
Great news and a new baby for Neil and Vicky Ryan (B), Clonganhue and Cornwall who welcomed a baby girl on the July 15, the baby’s name is Fiadh.
Wedding
The lovely wedding took place in Doon last week of Seamus White, son of Michael (undertaker) and Noreen, and Ruth Kennedy, daughter of Mattie and Peggy.
Cheers and God Bless to the happy couple.
Sympathy
Sincere sympathy is extended to all the Leahy family in Cappa on the death of John (age 91) who died in England last week.
More News
Gráinne Dwyer was on the Irish senior women's basketball team beaten by Luxembourg in the final of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus on Sunday evening
Seamus Power, West Waterford Golf Club, who won the Barbasol Championship on the US PGA Tour last Sunday.
