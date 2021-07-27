The amazing charity golf classic fundraiser in Tipperary that has now raised over €100,000

This year will see the eighth annual Richie & Breda Memorial Golf Classic in aid of the South Tipperary Hospice in association with Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA club. The event will be held on the week of August 16-20 at Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club, Dundrum, Co Tipperary. After all of the lockdowns we are all really looking forward to meeting up on the golf course.

To date we have raised over €100,000 with lasts year[s classic raising over €27,000 alone for the South Tipperary Hospice movement. This has only been possible by your most generous contributions and help throughout the years. Many families have been touched by cancer and many more will be in the future; they are all reliant on the great work that the hospice provides in such difficult times. We are extremely fortunate to have this service in our community and fundraisers like this will help the South Tipperary Hospice continue its great work.

Among the many challenges that Covid-19 has brought this year is the inability for charities and clubs to raise much needed funds. So rather than stepping back we have decided to try and make this year’s classic bigger and better with a 5 day event and hope to raise even more money for such a great cause.

We understand that individuals and businesses may be struggling at this difficult time, but we ask you to continue with your incredible support in any one of the following ways.

∙ Team of 4 players- €120 (includes refreshments at the 10th)

∙ Sponsor a Tee Box-€50

∙ Any other contribution or donation would be appreciated.

There will be excellent prizes on offer thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. As well as a draw for a weekend away for tee box sponsors.

A committee member will contact you shortly if you wish to contribute in some way. If you wish to book a Tee time or sponsor a tee box, please call one of the following:

Brian Horgan - 087 8597824

Golf Shop - 062 71717

Paddy Fitzgerald - 087 9370958.