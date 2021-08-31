Major €450,000 extension for Barnane National School

Barnane NS is set for a major upgrade
Cllr Eddie Moran has welcomed the news that Planning Permission has been granted for a major extension to Barnane National School.
The extension consists of an additional mainstream classroom with ensuite toilets, two Special Education Teaching Rooms, a store room, disability toilet and an upgraded parking area.
The value of the project is in the region of €450,000.
A formal public tendering procedure in accordance with government guidelines will take place in the coming weeks with construction expected to take place in early 2022.
