Special event in Tipperary this Sunday - "Illumination of Burncourt Castle"

Burncourt Castle, County Tipperary
“Illuminating the Past” - Burncourt Castle
Next Sunday, September, 5, Burncourt Community Council will host a newly curated documentary which will be projected onto the walls of Burncourt Castle, lighting up 370 years of heritage, linking the history of the Castle with the present day.
Registration will begin at 7.30 pm to comply with Covid guidelines which the audience are asked to abide by.
The projection will include:
Drone footage of Burncourt locality and Castle ruins
Recording of audio clips of the local national school pupils as they recount their stories of what it’s like to go to school near a castle and its history
Historical account of the burning of Burncourt Castle
Message and story from Richard Everard, The Netherlands.
Recording of a specially composed song about Burncourt and the Castle
An exhibition of artwork from the children of Burncourt National School created in August 2021 including paintings and drawings which express their knowledge of the era.
From sunset as the castle walls darken, the castle will be lit up from outside and inside highlighting its features and textures.
A co-ordinated spectacle of light and music will take place on the night to mark the celebration of the castles heritage in our locality.
Complimentary refreshments will be served and car parking is available .
This celebration is made possible by grant aid from Tipperary County Council’s Creative Ireland Programme. Huge appreciation to the Maher family for facilitating the event.
