First public reading of new poem about Carrick-on-Suir takes place online tonight

A new poem composed about Carrick-on-Suir town will get its first public recital tonight (Friday, September 10)
Poetry Town is being launched nationwide today and Carrick-on-Suir is marking the occasion with the town’s designated Poet Laureate Billy Fenton reading his specially composed town poem.
He will be joined at the online event by special guest Michael Coady, composer and performer Marian Ingoldsby and some Carrick-on-Suir writers. A film of the event will be available on the Tudor Artisan Hub YouTube channel from 8pm tonight.
