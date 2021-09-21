Swiss Walk in Cahir is closed today (Tuesday September 21)

Swiss Cottage, Cahir
The Swiss Walk in Cahir will be closed today Tuesday (September 21) to allow maintenance works be carried out on the walkway.
Tipperary County Council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.
