National Broadband to host pop up events in Tipperary Town

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, will host a pop-up information event at Tesco, Limerick Road in Tipperary on Friday October 8 and Saturday October 9, with the events taking place from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

These upcoming events aim to give even more people an opportunity to learn about the NBP, when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Tipperary and how they can get connected. The NBI team will be on-hand to register people for future updates on the rollout in their area.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said, “National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Tipperary and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode.”

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 3,316 premises in the townlands in the Tipperary Intervention Area, which includes Bansha, Ballinard, Soloheadbeg, Donohill, Lisvernane, Rossadrehid, and Rathkea among others, all of which are already eligible to order services on the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

Once these premises are available to order these customers can choose their broadband services from a retail service provider (RSPs) of their choice. This is expected to bring significant benefits directly to consumers and businesses where competition between RSPs will ensure quality bundled packages offer choice around voice, broadband, TV and mobile at competitive prices.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide. These facilities - which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites - will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. There are nineteen Broadband Connection Points in Tipperary, thirteen of which have already been connected, including Killea GAA Club, Aglish Community Hall, Drom Community Centre, the Apple Farm, and Killurney Community Centre.

In total, there are 29,759 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) in County Tipperary, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 35% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Tipperary will see an investment of €118M in the new high speed fibre network. NBI is encouraging people to keep-up-to-date with Eircode specific updates at https://nbi.ie/eoi/.