Traffic management measures to be installed on Moyglass road for two days

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on the L-1402 road at Moyglass for two days this week while road resurfacing works take place.
The traffic management measures will be in force on the road from 8am tomorrow (Wednesday, October 6) to 7pm on Friday, October 8.
