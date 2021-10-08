Boil Water Notice impacting households served by Glenary supply in Clonmel is lifted

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have announced that the Boil Water notice impacting customers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply in Clonmel has been lifted today (Friday, October 8) with immediate effect as the water is safe to drink.

The decision to lift the boil water notice has been made following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice was issued on Tuesday (October 5) as a precautionary measure to protect public health following issues with the filtration process at Glenary Water Treatment Plant. Irish Water and Tipperary County Council’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

Following the completion of remedial works at the treatment plant, receipt of satisfactory monitoring results and consultation with the HSE, the Boil Water notice has been lifted.

Colin Cunningham, Regional Operations Lead, Irish Water, said, “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the people affected in Clonmel and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. We wish to thank the community for their patience while we worked to resolve the issue and restore a normal water supply as quickly as safely as possible. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it, they can contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.