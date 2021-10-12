Tipperary woman celebrates her 101st birthday with a special letter from the President

Mairead Hickey celebrating her 101st Birthday at St. Martha's Nursing Home, Bansha, with her son Liam.
For the occasion Mass was celebrated in the home by Fr Micheál Hickey, P.P., Bansha/Kilmoyler for residents, family and friends and a wonderful afternoon was had by everyone present.
Mairead was delighted to receive a special letter and a medal from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins. We join with everyone in wishing Mairead good health and happiness for the future.
