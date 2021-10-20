Search

20/10/2021

There'll be less time now for Tipperary children to play from this weekend

The Arfdinnan playground closing time is currently 6pm and from October 30 closing time will be 4.30pm for the winter months.

Jeddy Walsh

Playground News
Ardfinnan Community Council
The Senior Citizens Christmas Party is being provisionally planned for Sunday, December 5 subject to Covid Regulations at that time. If you would like to attend please give your name to Kitty Burke or any committee member.
More details will be published at a later date.

Meeting
The next meeting of Ardfinnan Community Council Committee is on Thursday, November 4 at 8pm in the Community Centre. all meetings are open to the public.

