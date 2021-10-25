Gardaí believe wheelie bin fire that damaged Clonmel business premises was started deliberately

The door of a vacant business premises at Market Place in Clonmel was damaged on Sunday night by a fire that spread from a wheelie bin gardaí believe was maliciously set alight.
Gardaí have issued an appeal to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in that area of Clonmel town centre to contact Clonmel Garda Station.
“The wheelie bin that was set on fire was up against a vacant building. The fire caused extensive damage to the door. The incident appears to have happened around 10pm on Sunday,” said a Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson.
She pointed out that a Garda Scenes of Crime investigator examined the scene of the fire and gardaí are gathering CCTV footage of the area to assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
