Tipperary gardaí stop farmer at checkpoint in his tractor with loose wheel studs

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí are reminding Tipperary people to check their wheels.
During a multi agency checkpoint with Templemore RPU, RSA & Customs in Thurles on Bank Holiday Monday morning, a farmer was stopped in his tractor with loose wheel studs.
This was rectified at the scene by the PSV Inspector and a follow-up inspection will be conducted in the coming days.
They added: 'Another driver had the incorrect diesel in his vehicle.'
