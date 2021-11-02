Three charged over theft and burglary crimes in Clonmel

Gardaí have arrested and charged two women and a man in connection with theft and burglary crimes in Clonmel over the last two weeks.
A woman aged in her 30s appeared before a special sitting of Cashel Court last Thursday, October 28 charged in connection with theft and burglary offences and was remanded in custody.
She was arrested and detained by gardaí last Wednesday, October 27 after a person was seen taking money from a restaurant till in Clonmel and later seen attempting to take items from a vehicle close to the restaurant. Another woman aged in her 30s appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Saturday, October 23 charged in relation to the burglary of an apartment in the Quay area of Clonmel in the early hours of Friday, October 22.
She is due to appear again before an upcoming sitting of Clonmel District Court.
Meanwhile, a man aged in his 30s has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft from a shop in O’Connell Street on Friday, October 22.
