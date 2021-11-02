Search

02/11/2021

Three charged over theft and burglary crimes in Clonmel

Three charged over theft and burglary crimes in Clonmel

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí have arrested and charged two women and a man in connection with theft and burglary crimes in Clonmel over the last two weeks.
A woman aged in her 30s appeared before a special sitting of Cashel Court last Thursday, October 28 charged in connection with theft and burglary offences and was remanded in custody.
She was arrested and detained by gardaí last Wednesday, October 27 after a person was seen taking money from a restaurant till in Clonmel and later seen attempting to take items from a vehicle close to the restaurant. Another woman aged in her 30s appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Saturday, October 23 charged in relation to the burglary of an apartment in the Quay area of Clonmel in the early hours of Friday, October 22.
She is due to appear again before an upcoming sitting of Clonmel District Court.
Meanwhile, a man aged in his 30s has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft from a shop in O’Connell Street on Friday, October 22.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media