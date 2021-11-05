Thomas has the last laugh with jackpot win in Tipperary 'Draw the Joker'

Congratulations to Thomas Hickey on winning the jackpot of €5,800 in the Cahir GAA Club Draw the Joker lottery last week.
Cahir GAA Club Draw the Joker
Congratulations to Thomas Hickey on winning the jackpot of €5,800 in the Cahir GAA Club Draw the Joker lottery last week. It’s great to see it won by a local family who support the draw all the time.
This week the draw was held in Morrissey’s Bar with a Jackpot of €4,000 which was not won.
Edel Cuffe won €100, Marie Murphy & Emma Kiely won €50 each, Charlotte Kirwan won €30 and Mark Casey won €20.
This week’s Jackpot is €4,000. Thanks for your ongoing support.
Congratulations to Thomas Hickey on winning the jackpot of €5,800 in the Cahir GAA Club Draw the Joker lottery last week.
The late Paddy Byrne (third from right back row) pictured with the Mick Del Orchestra. Paddy, originally from south Kilkenny, lived in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.