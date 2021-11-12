Search

12/11/2021

Good news as the Templemore - Templetuohy road will be gritted this winter

True grit - it's that time of the year

Good news as the Templemore - Templetuohy road will be gritted this winter

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The news has been confirmed by Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill

The Templemore to Templetuohy road (R502) will be gritted for the first time this winter.

Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has confirmed that he has received a commitment from Tipperary County Council that they will carry out these works as part of their Winter Roads Programme.

 

Deputy Cahill has been raising this issue for a number of years and is regularly contacted by local road users who have highlighted how dangerous the road surface is during cold spells. Deputy Cahill thanked the Council for their ongoing work in the area with him and acknowledged the hard work of former Fianna Fáil Cllr John Hogan on this issue over the years.

 

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I am pleased to confirm that I have secured a commitment from Tipperary County Council to grit the R502, from Templemore to Templetuohy, this winter.

 

“I have received numerous representations over the years from local people and those who travel this stretch of road regularly. A number of accidents have occurred on this stretch of road over the years and the slippery surface during the winter months has been complained about many times.

 

“I previously put a lot of work into getting resurfacing works done at Lisdaleen Cross on the R502 in order to increase road safety in the area, and earlier this summer, these works were completed.

 

“I would like to thank John Hogan and Willie Bergin in particular for working with me on this locally and bringing these issues to my attention numerous times. John, during his time on Tipperary County Council, repeatedly raised the need to get this stretch of road gritted during the colder seasons. He didn’t give up on this issue even after his own time on the Council, so particular credit is due to him in this regard”, Cahill concluded.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media