Good news as the Templemore - Templetuohy road will be gritted this winter

The Templemore to Templetuohy road (R502) will be gritted for the first time this winter.

Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has confirmed that he has received a commitment from Tipperary County Council that they will carry out these works as part of their Winter Roads Programme.

Deputy Cahill has been raising this issue for a number of years and is regularly contacted by local road users who have highlighted how dangerous the road surface is during cold spells. Deputy Cahill thanked the Council for their ongoing work in the area with him and acknowledged the hard work of former Fianna Fáil Cllr John Hogan on this issue over the years.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I am pleased to confirm that I have secured a commitment from Tipperary County Council to grit the R502, from Templemore to Templetuohy, this winter.

“I have received numerous representations over the years from local people and those who travel this stretch of road regularly. A number of accidents have occurred on this stretch of road over the years and the slippery surface during the winter months has been complained about many times.

“I previously put a lot of work into getting resurfacing works done at Lisdaleen Cross on the R502 in order to increase road safety in the area, and earlier this summer, these works were completed.

“I would like to thank John Hogan and Willie Bergin in particular for working with me on this locally and bringing these issues to my attention numerous times. John, during his time on Tipperary County Council, repeatedly raised the need to get this stretch of road gritted during the colder seasons. He didn’t give up on this issue even after his own time on the Council, so particular credit is due to him in this regard”, Cahill concluded.