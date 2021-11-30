Is this the cheapest house in Ireland? Tipperary property on sale for a mere...

26 Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Tipperary
Is this the cheapest house in Ireland? This Tipperary property pictured above is on sale for a mere €25,000.
No 26 Sarsfield Street is a terraced property located within Nenagh town centre.
There are no stairs at the property. It is in need of total renovation and repair.
The measurement given is over two floors, as there is no access to the third floor.
